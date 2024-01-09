Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 3:41 PM EST until TUE 11:45 PM EST, Fauquier County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:52 AM EST until WED 7:32 PM EST, Fauquier County
Flood Warning
from TUE 5:25 PM EST until TUE 11:30 PM EST, City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:47 PM EST, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from TUE 4:24 PM EST until WED 12:30 AM EST, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
until TUE 11:30 PM EST, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EST, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EST until WED 6:00 AM EST, Stafford County, Charles County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George's County
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM EST, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County

Alexandria flooding shuts down roads as heavy rain and wind hits DC, Maryland & Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

Alexandria dealing with flooding as heavy rain, brutal winds hit DC area

The DMV is getting hit with heavy rain and high winds Tuesday night.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Officials report severe flooding and downed trees in Alexandria, as heavy rain and brutal winds hit D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports major flooding in Old Town Alexandria with gusty winds. As heavy rain continues into Tuesday evening, drivers are advised to turn around, don't drown. 

As a result, road closures are in effect in Alexandria as parts of King Street are closed due to flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for several areas across the D.C. region until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. This warning will directly impact flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Tree falls in Alexandria neighborhood

Alexandria officials responded to the 3300 block of Russell Road for reports of fallen trees on the roadway. Residents are advised to limit any roadway travel and keep an eye out for downed trees and branches.

