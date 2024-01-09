Alexandria flooding shuts down roads as heavy rain and wind hits DC, Maryland & Virginia

Officials report severe flooding and downed trees in Alexandria, as heavy rain and brutal winds hit D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart reports major flooding in Old Town Alexandria with gusty winds. As heavy rain continues into Tuesday evening, drivers are advised to turn around, don't drown.

As a result, road closures are in effect in Alexandria as parts of King Street are closed due to flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for several areas across the D.C. region until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening. This warning will directly impact flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Tree falls in Alexandria neighborhood

Alexandria officials responded to the 3300 block of Russell Road for reports of fallen trees on the roadway. Residents are advised to limit any roadway travel and keep an eye out for downed trees and branches.