A key piece of a controversial plan to address constant flooding in Alexandria, Virginia, goes for approval Wednesday, with the biggest change focused on Waterfront Park, where the city has scrapped plans for a pumping station.

The Brief Alexandria considers a revised flood plan Wednesday after scrapping a pumping station. The $152.7 million project focuses on storm sewer replacement and new bulkheads. Approval from the Architectural Review Board is needed to begin construction in 2027.



Residents and business owners said they would rather deal with flooding than have a large building at the park.

The lower portion of Old Town Alexandria was built on marshland and flooded regularly, more than 200 times last year, according to city data.

Storm drain improvements have been made over the years, but with climate change and predictions of more frequent flooding, the city is embarking on another plan.

The $152.7 million Waterfront Flood Mitigation Project will focus now on storm sewer replacement and improvement, an enhanced gravity-based drainage system, new bulkheads along the waterfront near The Strand, and pedestrian improvements to lower King Street.

The city is still doing testing for site improvements, but getting the go-ahead from the Architectural Review Board Wednesday is a major step forward. The goal would be to begin construction in late 2027.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Alexandria to consider revised flood plan