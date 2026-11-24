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The Brief The Alexandria City Council will consider new rules for future police surveillance technology. This proposal would not turn those cameras back on. Approved systems could be authorized for up to five years.



The Alexandria City Council will consider new rules for future police surveillance technology. The proposal follows the city's decision to deactivate all 61 of its automated license plate reader cameras.

This proposal would not turn those cameras back on. It would set out what police would have to do before the city could use surveillance technology in the future and how the public could weigh in.

The proposal from Police Chief Tarrick McGuire would require City Council approval before Alexandria police could use surveillance equipment.

For automated license plate readers, police would also have to publish an impact report and a policy explaining how the technology would be used. Those documents would have to be available at least 21 days before a public hearing.

The proposal calls for the council to consider whether a technology's benefits outweigh its costs and whether civil rights are protected. Approved systems could be authorized for up to five years, with an annual report on costs, locations, use and data shared outside the department.

There is also an emergency exception. Police could use surveillance technology temporarily to respond to an urgent threat to life or property, with time limits and a report to the council afterward.

The city says the 61 fixed license plate readers were decommissioned Oct. 30 and are no longer collecting data.

The council is scheduled to take up the proposal at its 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

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