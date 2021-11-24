Alexandria barricade ends peacefully after man surrenders to police

Authorities say a barricade situation has ended peacefully in Alexandria nearly 24-hours after it began. The situation started Wednesday afternoon following after authorities a person fired shot during an apparent road-rage incident.

Officers say after the incident was reported they located the suspect at his home in the 1000 block of Woods Place at around noon Tuesday. Officers attempted to apprehend the suspect but he refused to surrender and barricaded himself in the home.

Officials say that the suspect fired several rounds at officers. No injuries were reported and no officers have discharged their weapons, police say.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.