Alex Ovechkin re-signs with Capitals for 22nd season: 'I'm back!'

The Brief Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has signed a one-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $4.25 million to return for his 22nd NHL season. The 41-year-old superstar will officially become the longest-tenured athlete in the history of Washington, D.C. professional sports. The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer enters the season with 929 career goals after leading the Capitals with 32 goals and 64 points during the 2025-26 season.



Washington Capitals fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Alex Ovechkin isn't done just yet.

What we know:

The team announced on Monday that captain Alex Ovechkin has officially signed a one-year contract extension to return for the 2026-27 NHL season. The announcement puts an end to any speculation about the future of the greatest goalscorer in hockey history.

"I’m back!" Ovechkin said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision. I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win. See you in September, DC!"

The contract

By the numbers:

Ovechkin's new deal carries an average annual value of $4.25 million, heavily incentivized by milestones. He will earn $1 million in salary, a $4.75 million games-played bonus (10 games) and a $3.25 million signing bonus.

Sports history

Dig deeper:

When Ovechkin takes the ice this September, it won't just mark another year in the NHL, it will be a historic milestone for Washington, D.C. sports.

Turning 41 years old this September, Ovechkin will enter his 22nd season with the Capitals, officially surpassing legendary baseball pitcher Walter Johnson (who played 21 seasons with the Washington Senators from 1907–1927) as the longest-tenured athlete in the history of Washington, D.C. professional sports.

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Additionally, it will be his 18th season wearing the "C" as team captain, making him the third-longest tenured captain in NHL history, trailing only Sidney Crosby (20 seasons) and Steve Yzerman (19 seasons).

He also remains the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay, and a Maurice Richard Trophy.

With 19 individual awards to his name, he sits second all-time behind Wayne Gretzky (31). As he enters year 22, he brings a staggering career stat line of 1,687 points (929 goals, 758 assists) in 1,573 career games.

Last season

The backstory:

If anyone thought the hockey star was slowing down, his performance during the 2025-26 season proved otherwise. Playing in all 82 games, Ovechkin led the Capitals in both goals (32) and points (64), marking the 21st consecutive season he has led or co-led the franchise in goals.

Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history to cross the 900 regular-season goal threshold, finishing the year at 929 career goals, while scoring his 1,000th career goal (combining regular season and playoffs).

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His 32 goals were the third-most by a player aged 40 or older in NHL history, behind only Gordie Howe (44) and Johnny Bucyk (36). The Capitals were an astonishing 18-4-2 when Ovechkin scored, and 32-10-3 when he recorded a point.

‘Defined excellence’

What they're saying:

Capitals management made it clear that keeping Ovechkin in Washington was the top priority for a franchise aiming to return to true Stanley Cup contention.

"Ever since we drafted him, there have been two constants: his love for the game and his relentless drive to win," said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Founder and Chairman Ted Leonsis. "Alex has always shown a deep commitment to his teammates, this organization, and the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

"Having the greatest goalscorer in NHL history and the most important player in Capitals history return for another season means so much to our organization, our fans, and our city."