Alabama man arrested for double-murder of Virginia couple: police

Authorities say an Alabama man is in custody and is facing charges for the double-murder of a Virginia couple.

What we know:

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Danny Hale Sr. of Opelika, Alabama, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hale is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Danny Hale Sr. (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigation ongoing, suspect known to victims

Timeline:

Investigators say Hale shot and killed Charles Childress and Kimberly Newcomb in January. Their bodies were discovered in their Spotsylvania Courthouse home in the 10800 block of Heatherwood Drive on January 25 by a friend who went to check on them.

Deputies believe Hale was known to the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Charles Childress and Kimberly Newcomb (l to r) (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)