AI memes of cats, Trump and Harris flood social media during debate

article

Just ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 presidential debate, former President Donald Trump shared two AI-generated memes on social media.

The memes, featuring a cat with an automatic weapon and Trump surrounded by cats and ducks on his private plane, quickly went viral, drawing some attention away from the political stage.

Trump’s posts come amid growing controversy surrounding recent claims pushed by him, Sen. JD Vance, and their allies. They have been promoting a false narrative that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have been capturing and eating pets.

Related article

Trump's AI-generated memes sparked a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) during the debate, with several similar posts flooding the platform.

Check out some of the AI-generated presidential debate memes below:

