Ageless love: 76-year-old nursing home resident proposes to 71-year-old girlfriend

Love is in the air at an assisted living facility in Brooklyn, New York.

76-year-old Jeffery Miller and 71-year-old Gloria Alexis, both residents of Amber Court Assisted Living, got engaged on Aug. 6.

A video uploaded to the Instagram account of the assisted living facility where the pair live shows Miller proposing to Alexis surrounded by cheering staff and residents, red roses, balloons and, of course, a ring.

Alexis had been hospitalized recently and, according to the facility, Miller felt her absence greatly.

“I miss her so much. As soon as she gets back, I’m going to ask her to marry me,” said Miller, according to Amber Court Assisted Living.

Fortunately for the smitten groom, she responded with an enthusiastic yes.