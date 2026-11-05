Advocacy group calls for Route 7 safety audit following fatal crash study

The Brief A road safety advocacy group is urging officials to audit Route 7. 10 of the 11 recorded fatal crashes along the corridor happened at night. Most crash locations were concentrated near retail centers and transit stops.



A road safety advocacy group is urging local and state transportation officials to audit Virginia’s Route 7 corridor after a recent analysis revealed that more than 90% of traffic fatalities along a local stretch occurred in the dark.

Northern Virginia Families for Safe Streets released a study reviewing police data from 2017 through June 2026, focusing on the section of Leesburg Pike between Seven Corners and Beauregard Street. The analysis found that 10 of the 11 recorded fatal crashes along the corridor happened at night, with 86% of those fatal incidents killing pedestrians.

Walk crosswalk sign

Advocates are calling for transportation officials to conduct an audit examining visibility, crosswalks and intersection infrastructure, particularly as planners prepare for a proposed rapid bus transit system along the corridor.

According to the report, most crash locations were concentrated near pedestrian destinations such as retail centers and transit stops. The report expressed concern over people crossing outside of crosswalks in the Bailey’s Crossroads area to access shopping centers, noting that at least two fatal crashes occurred outside marked crossings.

The report also highlighted long walking distances between bus stops and crosswalks, suggesting officials consider shorter crossing spaces.

As for near misses, the study found the most common issue involved drivers not stopping pedestrians inside marked crosswalks.

Stop crosswalk sign