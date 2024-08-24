Adult man shoots, grazes woman's arm in domestic dispute in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A domestic-related shooting incident left one woman injured in Fairfax County.
Police responded to the 5900 block of Saint Giles Way in Franconia for the report of a shooting. According to police, an adult male fired a gun and grazed an adult female victim on Friday night around 10:22 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with a graze wound.
Featured
The condition of the victim is described as a minor laceration.
Police report the suspect is in custody as of Saturday morning.