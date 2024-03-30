Expand / Collapse search

Adult man found shot dead in vehicle in Fairfax County

By
Published  March 30, 2024 10:10am EDT
Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - An adult man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead in Fairfax County.

Officers arrived in the area of Willow Crescent Drive and Bradfield Place in Mosby Woods in response to a domestic-related fatal shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds Friday night. 

Officers say this was not a random act. According to officers, they located the suspect responsible for the shooting Saturday morning around 2:22 a.m.

The suspect has been arrested. No word on charges or the identity of this individual. 

