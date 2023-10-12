AdMo PorchFest postponed to November

The Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest has been rescheduled to November 4, according to organizers.

The event, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, October 14, was set to feature 100 bands in the Adams Morgan neighborhood.

FOX 5 has learned the event was pushed to November due to a rainy forecast for this weekend.

The event will take place along 18th Street NW, will be closed to car traffic between Columbia and Kalorama Road NW for the first time during PorchFest. Wristbands from the event will provide discounts at businesses throughout Adams Morgan, and will be available for pick up at two locations: at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads NW and at 2424 18th Street NW.

