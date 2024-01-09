Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:25 PM EST, Fauquier County
9
Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 AM EST, Fauquier County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:55 AM EST until THU 5:00 AM EST, City of Fredericksburg, Stafford County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM EST until WED 2:30 PM EST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Frederick County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Prince Georges County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM EST, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Fredericksburg, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County, Stafford County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Dorchester County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 11:00 PM EST, Anne Arundel County

Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42

By Brie Stimson
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
FOX News
GettyImages-1243394706.jpg article

File photo of Adan Canto (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Adan Canto, who appeared on shows like "Narcos" and "Designated Survivor," has died. He was 42 years old. 

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in ‘The Following’ more than a decade ago."

Image 1 of 2

File photo of Adan Canto on ABC's "Designated Survivior."  (Ben Mark Holzberg/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The statement continued, "Most recently, he lit up the screen in ‘The Cleaning Lady’ with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto died Tuesday of appendiceal cancer, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.