Accidental fire at Loudoun County inn causes $2.8 million in damages
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An accidental fire caused after combustible liquids were stored too close to a heat source at The Manor At Courtland Farm in Loudoun County caused more than $2.8 million in damage.
The fire was reported on Saturday, April 6 at 8:48 a.m. on Courtland Farm Lane in Aldie.
A second alarm was called after the fire spread rapidly through the structure.
One adult staff member and one firefighter were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Both have since been released.
Officials say $2,838,528 in damages were reported.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Accidental fire at Loudoun County inn causes $2.8 million in damages (𝑳𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒆 / @LoudounFire)