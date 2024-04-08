Accidental fire at Loudoun County inn causes $2.8 million in damages

An accidental fire caused after combustible liquids were stored too close to a heat source at The Manor At Courtland Farm in Loudoun County caused more than $2.8 million in damage.

The fire was reported on Saturday, April 6 at 8:48 a.m. on Courtland Farm Lane in Aldie.

A second alarm was called after the fire spread rapidly through the structure.

One adult staff member and one firefighter were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Both have since been released.

Officials say $2,838,528 in damages were reported.