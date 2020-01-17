Abduction report unfounded, Howard County police say

article

A reported abduction involving a truck driver that led investigators to the Jessup area proved to be unfounded, Howard County police say.

Police were told around 6 a.m. on Friday that Virginia authorities were investigating an alleged abduction, and the adult female may be in the Jessup area.

FOX 5’s chopper was over the scene, which showed multiple police cruisers surrounding at least four 18-wheelers at a truck stop near the 7600 block of Rappahanock Ave.

Investigators now believe the report was incorrect. They say no charges will be filed.