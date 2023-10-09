In Prince George’s County, a nightclub is causing problems.

Not because of the clientele or what’s happening inside. Instead, one council member said it’s a problem – because the business is vacant.

"We really have an issue with vacant properties," Councilmember Krystal Oriadha said Monday.

She added that officials estimate there are at least 4,500 vacant properties in Prince George’s County.

The nightclub, which used to be known as "Legends," is one of them, in Temple Hills.

"When you’re thinking about trying to bring restaurants and entertainment into a community, and you have these blighted properties that there’s no plans in place for them to be rehabbed or renovated, it can make it harder to attract those businesses that we want to see," Oriadha explained.

So, she introduced a bill that would create a registry of vacant buildings and who owns them, as well as allow the county to fine the owners. Oriadha said that because of a Maryland law, the fine would initially be up to $1,000 per day, however, she added that officials hope to work with state legislatures to significantly increase that amount in time.

"The goal," Oriadha continued, "is that it’s so cost prohibitive for these properties to stay vacant and abandoned that it pushes them to either develop the property, get in new tenants, or sell the property."

Abandoned nightclub spotlights vacant property issue in Prince George's County

Among people who spoke to FOX 5 Monday night, some supported the idea.

"Anything is better than letting it be vacant," said Prince George’s County resident Deborah Faye Sparks.

Others, including Charles Harris, said the vacant properties aren’t a major issue for them.

"What we really need is better rent control in Prince George’s County," he said.

Oriadha’s bill is expected to receive a public hearing, likely within the next month.