AAA urges drivers to stay vigilant during deer-mating season to lower risk of costly collisions

October to December marks deer-mating season. Deer will be more active and more likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.



With the fall and winter months coming up, deer-mating season is in full swing. AAA is waring drivers that these animals are now more likely to dart into the road and could potentially cause costly and risky collisions.

What we know:

Though the majority of deer collisions do not result in serious injury, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), from 2014-2023,more than 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals, including eight in Maryland and 37 in Virginia. Collisions pose both a great risk to the animals and drivers, but even a crash without any injuries can be costly.

Why you should care:

Deer are unpredictable animals, so even the safest drivers are at risk. In addition to being inconvenienced by a damaged vehicle, repairs can be expensive, leaving a dent in your wallet, especially if you don’t have a comprehensive insurance policy with adequate coverage.

According to the Insurance Agency at AAA, the average claim in Maryland for an animal strike in 2024 for its policyholders was $6,218. The average claim in the District and Virginia was $5,156 and $5,528 respectively.

What they're saying:

"Repairs for crashes involving animals are covered by comprehensive insurance, so drivers should talk with their insurer to understand and, if necessary, adjust their coverage as even minor collisions will likely lead to a major expense," said Public and Government Affairs Manager at AAA, Ragina Ali.

What you can do:

Keep your eyes moving back and forth: Continuously sweep your eyes across the road for signs of animals. While the most likely accident is caused by an animal darting in front of you, one might also run into the side of your car.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening: Many animals, especially deer, are most active during prime commuting hours – roughly 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Know where deer may be near: Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces such as parks or golf courses and near water such as streams or ponds. Deer crossing signs indicate where high levels of deer/vehicle crashes have occurred in the past.

At night, use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic: Your bright lights can help you spot animals sooner. The light reflecting off their eyes may also reveal their location.

Watch for other deer to appear: Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be one or more nearby.

Honk your horn with one long blast: A long blast on your horn may frighten large animals, such as deer, away from your vehicle. The Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) advises against relying on devices such as deer whistles and reflectors, which have not been proven to reduce collisions with animals.

Don’t veer for deer: If an animal is in your path, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into objects on the side of the road.

Always wear a seatbelt: According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on.

In the event of a collision with an animal, Insurance at AAA recommends: