A timeline of LGBTQ+ Pride events in DC, Maryland and Virginia

On Saturday, June 10th, Washington, D.C. will be home to the 48th annual Pride celebration in the Nation’s capital, now known as Capital Pride. And other Pride celebrations are taking place all over the region, such as the 4th annual Annapolis Pride celebration that occurred on Saturday June 3rd and Montgomery County will hold its 3rd annual Pride celebration on June 25th.

To look back at Pride celebrations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia – as well as across spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community, we prepared an interactive timeline detailing some key moments in Pride across the DMV.

You can also watch a compilation of various pride events covered on FOX 5 DC throughout the years – including Pride events in 1992, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022. This is in the video player above and also on YouTube.

If you can’t see the timeline, click here to open it in a new window.