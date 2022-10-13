92-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County house fire

Authorities say a 92-year-old woman was killed in a house fire Wednesday in Anne Arundel County.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Oser Drive in Crownsville. Officials say they received a call from a family member who reported the blaze and arrived to find the elderly woman, identified as Erna Brunchorst, trapped inside.

Firefighters rescued the woman who was flown to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital Burn Center where she died from her injuries later that night.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials say this is the seventh fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.