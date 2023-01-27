Expand / Collapse search

Paul Pelosi 911 call released about home intruder

By KTVU Staff
LISTEN: 911 call released in Paul Pelosi hammer attack

The 911 call was released in the attack on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home.

SAN FRANCISCO - Evidence released that is connected to the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, includes portions of the 911 call made to San Francisco police on that fateful day.

In the early hours of October 28, 2022, Paul Pelosi, 82, called 911 after an assailant smashed his way into his San Francisco home, demanding to know where was his wife, according to prosecutors. 

The call starts with Pelosi telling the dispatcher that there is a stranger in his house who says he is waiting for Nancy Pelosi to return.

"He's just waiting for her to come back, but she's not going to be here for days, so I guess I'll just have to wait," Pelosi says to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher remains on the line as Pelosi tries to steer the conversation with the alleged intruder, David DePape, standing nearby.

At one point during the call, Pelosi tells the dispatcher,"I've got a problem."

Raw: Paul Pelosi suspect cases Pacific Heights home

Surveillance video shows grainy black-and-white images of a man believed to be David DePape, casing the Pelosi's back steps before breaking inside the Pelosi home.

DePape is faintly heard in the background, saying "Everything's good."

"I'm a friend of theirs," DePape says after giving his full name to the dispatcher. Pelosi, however, said the visitor is a stranger.

The audio recording ends with Pelosi telling the dispatcher that he was told to hang up.

San Francisco police did respond to the Pacific Heights home, where officers witnessed the moment Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer at the hands of DePape.

Body camera footage showing DePape apparently assaulting Pelosi, surveillance footage showing someone identified as DePape breaking into the Pacific Heights home and a recording of DePape's interrogation by police were all released Friday.
 

Video of Paul Pelosi attacked by intruder gets releaed

The body camera footage of the attack of Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home was released on Friday – the first time the public has been able to witness the home invasion that left the former House Speaker's 82-year-old husband with a fractured skull.