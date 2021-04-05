9-month-old infant killed in Easter morning crash in Anne Arundel County

Authorities are investigating after a 9-month-old was killed in an Easter morning crash in Anne Arundel County.

The crash happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. on northbound Route 295 south of Route 100 in the Hanover area. Police say 29-year-old Talaya Martin, believed to be the mother of the infant, was driving her vehicle with the 9-month-old inside at a high rate of speed when she lost control and struck a second vehicle.

The crash sent Martin's vehicle into the median, through a guardrail and down a hill where it struck several trees.

Police say Martin was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with injuries. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Investigates say a car seat was found in Martin's vehicle, but it was not secured. It is unclear at this time if the infant was in the unsecured seat at the time of the crash.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.