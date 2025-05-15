$875K of marijuana discovered in shipment disguised as overalls

The Brief Authorities seize $875K of marijuana disguised as overalls. Shipment from Baltimore to Belgium concealed 201 pounds of drugs. CBP officers say drug seizures average 1,571 pounds daily.



Over two-hundred pounds of marijuana valued at nearly one-million dollars was seized by authorities after it was discovered in a shipment disguised as overalls leaving Baltimore for Belgium.

Marijuana disguised as overalls

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the hidden drugs on April 29.

The marijuana was concealed inside 155 vacuum-sealed packages manifested as "brace overalls for men / heavy duty workwear bib," officials said.

CBP officers intercepted a combined 201 pounds of weed packed in 155 vacuum-sealed bags heading to Belgium. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP officers seize shipment

The marijuana weighed 201 pounds and five ounces and had a street value of about $875,000. Authorities say the shipment could have been worth as much as three times more in Europe.

Last year, CBP officers and agents seized an average of 1,571 pounds of drugs each day between air, sea, and land ports.