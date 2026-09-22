An 87-year-old Frederick County man has been arrested and charged with murder after officers found his roommate dead inside a home on Franklin Street, authorities said.

The Brief An 87‑year‑old man was arrested and charged with murder Detectives say he told a witness he shot his 63‑year‑old roommate Investigators found the victim deceased inside the Franklin Street residence



Detectives say Irwin Joseph Dickstein told a witness on Sept. 20 that he shot his roommate, 63-year-old Michael Roy Bushnell, inside the residence. Investigators were notified and later found Bushnell deceased.

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87-year-old Maryland man charged with killing roommate, police say (Frederick Police Department)

Dickstein was located at a different site and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for an appearance before a District Court commissioner. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Police believe the killing was an isolated incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Radtke at 301‑600‑3321.