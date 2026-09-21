The Brief Prince George’s County leaders spoke Monday after the body of a man was discovered hanging Investigators believe the man took his own life and found no evidence of foul play Braveboy called it a horrible tragedy and said authorities removed the body as quickly as possible



Prince George’s County leaders spoke Monday after the body of a man was discovered hanging in Upper Marlboro in what investigators believe was a suicide.

Police said the body was discovered outdoors around 7:55 a.m. Sunday in the 9300 block of D’Arcy Road. Detectives immediately opened a death investigation.

Community pulls together after man’s body found hanging in Upper Marlboro

Based on preliminary findings, including interviews with people who knew the man and information about his background, investigators believe the man took his own life. Police said no evidence of foul play has been found.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy and Police Chief George Nader met with community members, including those who witnessed the scene. On Monday, Braveboy called it a "horrible tragedy" and said authorities removed the body as quickly as possible.

Mental health resources are available for members of the community. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301‑516‑2512.