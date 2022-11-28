82-year-old woman struck, killed by Volkswagen Beetle in Manassas

An 82-year-old woman was struck and killed early Monday morning while walking across a road in Manassas, according to Prince William County police.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hoadly Road and Ridgefield Village Drive. Investigators said a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling east on Hoadly when it hit the woman, identified as Alice L. Fouchea of Manassas. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash, and police also said it’s unlikely the driver of the car will face charges.

It’s the sixth fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Prince William County since September. Police said that in each instance, the pedestrian who was hit and killed was crossing a street outside the crosswalk during dark or dimly lit hours of the day while also wearing dark clothing. They’re now urging the public to be more cautious.

"We understand everyone has a place to go and little time to get there, but you gotta gauge what your life, how much time your life is worth because you can wait five minutes and walk down to the nearest intersection, or you could lose your life, you know? Gauge which one is more important," 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

RELATED: Woman struck, killed by car in Prince William County

Some people who live nearby Monday’s crash site said they weren’t surprised by the incident.

"I’m not surprised at all. I think that one of the bigger problems that we have here is we don’t have the safe walkways," Debi Caroll said. "This is a busy shopping center with a bunch of apartments and townhomes right across the street. There needs to be a more designated lane for people to cross."