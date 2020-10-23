80-year-old man missing from Dumfries area of Prince William County

Authorities in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing and endangered elderly man last seen Thursday morning in the Dumfries area.

Arthur Coller Newman (Prince William County Police Department)

Investigators say 80-year-old Arthur Coller Newman was last seen on October 22 around 11:30 a.m.

Members of his family say Arthur was driving a 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado with Virginia license plates: XNT-8364.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.