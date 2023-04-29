8-year-old dies from Woodbridge car crash injuries

An 8-year-old girl has died from her injuries after being struck by a car in Woodbridge earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 12200 block of Nutmeg Ct. on April 10 around 6:07 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a child.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2013 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound on Nutmeg Ct. at a relatively low speed when the vehicle struck an 8-year-old girl who was sitting in the roadway.

The impact caused the child to become stuck underneath the vehicle. Fire & rescue personnel removed the child from under the vehicle before she was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, crash investigators were notified that the child died as a result of her injuries sustained during the crash.

Due to the age of the child, their identity will not be disclosed by law enforcement.

Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the driver will not be criminally charged in connection to the crash.