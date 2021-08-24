8-year-old boy shot, killed near Landover; police investigating

Prince George's County Police confirm an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and died in the Landover area Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road in Landover for a shooting call and located a young child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed around 10:30 p.m. the child died.

Police say the only lookout at the moment is for a white Mercedes.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.