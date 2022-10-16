8 injured after shooting at outside gathering in Virginia

article

Gunshots fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering in Virginia early Sunday left eight people wounded, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, where an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, the city tweeted Sunday.

The eight shooting victims, ages 18 to 27, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Five of those injured were treated at Sentara RMH, while three others were transferred to UVA.

Harrisonburg police are investigating whether there was more than one shooter.

No arrests have been made as of early Sunday. Police have yet to identify any suspects.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated to the gathering, and there is no threat to the public.

