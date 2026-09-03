Eight people, including two children, were displaced early Thursday after a fire at a four‑story apartment building in northeast Washington.

The Brief Eight people, including two children, were displaced after a fire in northeast Washington. Firefighters found flames on the roof with damage extending into a fourth‑floor apartment. One man was hospitalized with a minor injury, and a dog was also displaced.



The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof, with damage extending into a fourth‑floor apartment but not spreading to the adjacent building.

One man was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, and a dog was also displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after 4-story apartment building fire in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)