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8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after 4-story apartment building fire in DC

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated September 3, 2026 8:36 AM EDT Published September 3, 2026 7:40 AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Eight people, including two children, were displaced early Thursday after a fire at a four‑story apartment building in northeast Washington.

The Brief

    • Eight people, including two children, were displaced after a fire in northeast Washington.
    • Firefighters found flames on the roof with damage extending into a fourth‑floor apartment.
    • One man was hospitalized with a minor injury, and a dog was also displaced.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof, with damage extending into a fourth‑floor apartment but not spreading to the adjacent building.

One man was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, and a dog was also displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

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8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after 4-story apartment building fire in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Fire and EMS Department.

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Fire and EMS