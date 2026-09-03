8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after 4-story apartment building fire in DC
WASHINGTON - Eight people, including two children, were displaced early Thursday after a fire at a four‑story apartment building in northeast Washington.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street. Firefighters arrived to find flames on the roof, with damage extending into a fourth‑floor apartment but not spreading to the adjacent building.
One man was taken to a hospital with a minor injury, and a dog was also displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
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8 displaced, 1 hospitalized after 4-story apartment building fire in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the DC Fire and EMS Department.