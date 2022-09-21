74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital

Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County.

Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring.

Earline Harris (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white cardigan, yellow socks and Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-279-8000 or 240-773-6884.