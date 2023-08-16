Expand / Collapse search

71-year-old targeted, shot and killed in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:36PM
H Street
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A 71-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. this week, and police now believe the senior citizen was specifically targeted by the gunman

The incident happened in the 800 block of 10th Street near the H Street Corridor on Monday morning.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department showed up at the scene of the shooting around 11:24 a.m., and found the victim – Eddie Jackson – suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. 

New surveillance video released Wednesday shows the man who detectives believe killed Mr. Curtis. 

It's unclear at the moment what prompted the attack. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.