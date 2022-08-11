71 water rescue calls completed by Prince George's County officials amid heavy storms

The Prince George's County Fire Department says they completed 71 water rescue calls within six hours on Wednesday as severe weather including flash flooding hit the area.

The storms moved across Wednesday evening quickly bringing water to low-lying areas with a history of flooding.

PGFD says they completed all 71 calls between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Several people in cars and two residents of a home were safely rescued.

Streets across the District also quickly became inundated with water as heavy rain fell. Crews also responded to downed trees like the one along Bryant Street in the Northwest.