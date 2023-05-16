70-year-old woman, two men dead in stabbing in Woodbridge, police say

Three people are dead after an altercation at a home in Woodbridge, according to police.

When police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Dr., they found three people with stab wounds: a 70-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, and a 38-year-old man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Both men were transported to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The 67-year-old man was the one who called 9-1-1, according to police. Police say the three were family members, and the altercation was contained to the home.

The investigation is ongoing.