70-year-old man dies days after hit-and-run in Alexandria: police

Police in Alexandria are investigating a hit-and-run from earlier this month after the victim succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

Officials say officers responded to the intersection of North Jordan Street and Taney Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, for a report of a man lying in the roadway.

The victim, 70-year-old James Thomson, told police that he had been hit by a car that then fled the area.

Thomson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated, but before his release, his condition rapidly deteriorated. He later died on Saturday, May 18.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death and the Alexandria Police Department is continuing to investigate the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information should contact police.

