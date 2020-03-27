7-year-old reads to his grandmother over video chat amid coronavirus lockdown

As schools across the country close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents and teachers are discovering new virtual ways to help teach children.

For one family in Illinois, that involved having their 7-year-old, Skyler, read to his grandmother via video chat each night.

In a heartwarming video, Skyler reads a passage from Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends” to his grandmother over video chat. Mike Kweilford, Skyler’s father and a filmmaker, told Storyful that doing homework remotely has been a challenge amid all the distractions at home, but that the family is making the best of their situation.



Illinois residents are currently under a stay-at-home order until April 7. Statewide, schools have also closed in response to the pandemic.

Kwielford says that he has been enjoying bonding with his family in the meantime.

“This has been great for some wonderful bonding time with both him and my parents,” Kweilford said. “He loves it and so do they. It’s allowing him to have fun while keeping up with his reading.”



This story was reported from Los Angeles.