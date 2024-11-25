7-year-old killed in hit-and-run after falling from moving vehicle onto Maryland highway

A 7-year-old boy is dead in a hit-and-run crash after he was struck by a vehicle after falling from a moving car on a Maryland highway.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 97 near Route 32 in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland State Police reported that the victim was a passenger in a 2011 Mazda 3 traveling northbound on I-97. Officials say the boy opened the window and fell onto the highway, where he was struck by a vehicle believed to be a 2016 to 2019 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda did not stop, police said. They are searching for the vehicle, which may have damage to the front left wheel well.

The driver of the Mazda 3, identified as Lorraine O’Neill, 66, of Hagerstown, is believed to be the boy's grandmother.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130 or Senior Trooper Gregory Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov.