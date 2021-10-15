7-year-old child missing since Thursday, considered to be in 'extreme danger'

article

The Virginia State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered 7-year-old child who was last seen on Thursday.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and last known location is unknown at this time.

Rabi-Ah Jalloh is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4 feet tall and weighs approximately 70 lbs.

The child is believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh, who is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 lbs.

PHOTO: Virginia State Police

Officials say they could possibly be traveling in a vehicle but a description is unknown at this time.

For further information contact, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts.