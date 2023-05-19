7 people shot within 2 hours across the DMV

Seven people were shot in five separate incidents within a two-hour span Thursday night.

Six men and a 14-year-old girl were shot in the DMV between 5:20 p.m. and 6:56 p.m. Thursday.

At 5:20 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of New Hampshire Ave in Montgomery County for the report of a shooting. Two adult males were transported to area hospitals.

At 5:40 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was shot in Prince George's County on the 6800 block of Riverdale Rd. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Featured article

Around 5:53 p.m., an 18-year-old male was fatally shot on the train platform at Wheaton Metro Station.

Related article

Around 6:48 p.m., a man was shot and killed on the 300 block of Franklin St in Northeast D.C.

And at 6:56 p.m. a double shooting was reported on the 100 block of Q Street NW. One man was described as unconscious and not breathing, according to police, and homicide had been called. A second man involved in the shooting went to a local hospital.