7 people shot within 2 hours across the DMV

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:26AM
Crime and Public Safety
Violent crime concerns grow in DC

Two young people are dead in acts of violence in the District. A 17-year-old was shot and killed outside of his high school Wednesday and a 10-year-old has died from her injuries after being hit by a bullet on Mother's Day.

WASHINGTON - Seven people were shot in five separate incidents within a two-hour span Thursday night. 

Six men and a 14-year-old girl were shot in the DMV between 5:20 p.m. and 6:56 p.m. Thursday. 

At 5:20 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of New Hampshire Ave in Montgomery County for the report of a shooting. Two adult males were transported to area hospitals. 

At 5:40 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was shot in Prince George's County on the 6800 block of Riverdale Rd. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Around 5:53 p.m., an 18-year-old male was fatally shot on the train platform at Wheaton Metro Station. 

 Around 6:48 p.m., a man was shot and killed on the 300 block of Franklin St in Northeast D.C. 

And at 6:56 p.m. a double shooting was reported on the 100 block of Q Street NW. One man was described as unconscious and not breathing, according to police, and homicide had been called. A second man involved in the shooting went to a local hospital.  