7 new patients tested for coronavirus in Maryland; no confirmed cases in state

Maryland health officials now say seven new patients have met the criteria for coronavirus testing in the state. The new numbers were released by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. The new numbers now bring the total number of patients tested to 13.

According to MDH's website, six of those tested have come back negative for COVID-19. Results of the seven new cases are still pending.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland.

As of Tuesday, six U.S. coronavirus deaths had been confirmed.