7-Eleven store clerk shot, killed during robbery in Waldorf, authorities say

A female convenience store clerk was shot and killed in an apparent overnight robbery in Charles County, authorities say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store on Middletown Road in Waldorf.

Charles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Diane Richardson said a lone male suspect wearing a surgical mask entered the store, produced a gun and announced a robbery. The clerk appeared to be complying with the demands when the gunman shot her, Richardson said.

Advertisement

Richardson said there were customers in the store at the time of the shooting and that uthorities are reviewing security cam footage at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 301-932-2222.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.