65-year-old Bethesda delivery man forces way in home, sexually assaults elderly woman: police

A 65-year-old Bethesda man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Bethesda.

The suspect has been identified as Yuriy Ravdugin.

Montgomery County Police officers responded to a residence on East-West Highway on Wednesday, January 10, for the report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier. The complainant reported to police that the elderly victim had been assaulted by Ravdugin.

Ravdugin, a pharmacy delivery person, is accused of entering the victim’s home and forcibly touching her. He was arrested in Takoma Park on January 17, while making deliveries.



Ravdugin faces charges of second-degree assault and sexual offenses. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.



This remains an ongoing investigation.