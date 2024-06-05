64-acre data center approved in Prince William County

In Northern Virginia, the Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors recently green-lit the Mid-County Industrial Park Project, a 64-acre data center.

The approval for the data center came down Tuesday night. The controversial plan is fueling reaction on all sides.

The decision allows for the implementation of the data center complex near Dumfries and Minnieville Road, near several residential communities, which comes amid scrutiny from several residents who say that the approval process has not been transparent.

Local resident Bill Wright was particularly vocal about the situation, saying Tuesday night’s vote provided the clarity he needed to finally stop wasting his time, going on to call the board irredeemably corrupt.

"I’m not a quitter, but neither am I delusional," said Wright to FOX 5 following last night's vote.

Critics of the data center say that it could negatively impact the quality of life, while supporters believe that it could increase tax revenue in the area.

Chair Deshundra Jefferson of the Prince County Board of Supervisors voted against the Data Center Project, while Supervisor Andrea Bailey voted in support.