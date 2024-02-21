61-year-old man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Fairfax County

Police have arrested a 61-year-old man accused in a deadly weekend hit-and-run in Woodlawn.

The suspect, Kelechi Uzodinma, has been charged with felony hit-and-run for the crash that happened Sunday.

Police say Uzodinma was traveling down Richmond Highway around 10:40 p.m. when he struck 51-year-old Heliodoro Luna-Perez, of Alexandria, who was attempting to cross Richmond Highway near Brevard Court outside of a crosswalk.

Uzodinma was driving a 2015 Lexus GS 350 traveling south on Richmond Highway near Brevard Court and struck Luna-Perez in the southbound lane, according to police. Luna-Perez was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Uzodinma was found by officers almost two miles away from the scene.

He was taken into custody and is now being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and say at this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Speed is still under investigation.