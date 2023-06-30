Authorities say an anonymous tip led to the seizure of more than $600,000 of illegal fireworks in Virginia.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office said they receive the tip on June 28 and went to the reported address in the 200 block of McCarty Road to investigate.

Officials say a large amount of what appeared to be illegal fireworks were in plain view when they arrived. They also say the business has an existing fire prevention code permit, which meant the business could be subject to inspection at any time.

$600K of illegal fireworks seized in Virginia: fire marshal (Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office)

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office says they are continuing to investigate. Charges are pending against the two individuals involved.

Officials say to only purchase legal fireworks from a vendor with a current permissible fireworks permit displayed. In Stafford County, illegal fireworks are any that have a quick-match fuse, explodes, rises into the air or travels laterally, or which fires projectiles into the air other than sparks, and any fireworks which emit flame or sparks to a distance greater than 16.4 feet (5 meters).