6-year-old critically injured in double shooting in Fort Washington

A 6-year-old girl and a man were struck by gunshots Monday evening in a Fort Washington neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators from the Prince George's Police Department say they're looking into who is responsible for the double shooting and what was their motive.

Authorities say at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Monday, officers received a 911 call for two gunshot victims who were being driven to a hospital in a private vehicle to be treated.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been shot at a home in the 2000 block of Frontier Court.

Officials say the adult male and the teenage victim remain in the hospital in critical condition.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy told FOX 5 the shootings are "absolutely devastating" and "nonsense."

"We are working very closely with our police department," she said. "We look forward to figuring out who the suspect or suspects are, and we will hold them accountable."

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting, however, they say the young girl was not the intended target.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-292-5386. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.