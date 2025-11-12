6 students evaluated after reported overdose at DC middle school

D.C. Fire and EMS were dispatched to Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon after reports of an overdose.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday for a call of an overdose, officials say. Six students were evaluated and one student was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the students "ingested" something, but it's unclear what.

The student taken to the hospital is expected to be okay, per officials.