6 juveniles arrested, 1 for assault on officer at Navy Yard

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested six juveniles after multiple large groups gathered in the area of the Southwest Waterfront and Navy Yard on Friday night.

MPD says they will keep an enhanced presence through the weekend. Police say they received a report around 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Five arrests were made for disorderly conduct, and one arrest was made for assault on a police officer. The officer was not seriously injured. No serious injuries were reported.