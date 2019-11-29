6 hurt in wrong-way crash on Virginia highway; 1 facing charges

Six people have been injured in a wrong-way crash in northern Virginia.

State police tell reporters that a man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 early Thursday crashed head-on with another car, scattering the road with debris and causing three other cars to crash.

Police say the driver is charged with driving under the influence. His identity wasn't immediately released. Two people suffered injuries considered to be life threatening.

