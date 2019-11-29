Expand / Collapse search

6 hurt in wrong-way crash on Virginia highway; 1 facing charges

Associated Press

ANNANDALE, Va. - Six people have been injured in a wrong-way crash in northern Virginia.

State police tell reporters that a man driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 early Thursday crashed head-on with another car, scattering the road with debris and causing three other cars to crash.

Suspected wrong-way driver facing charges

Authorities say the suspected wrong-way driver they say was involved in a Thanksgiving morning crash along Capital Beltway is facing charges.

Police say the driver is charged with driving under the influence. His identity wasn't immediately released. Two people suffered injuries considered to be life threatening.

