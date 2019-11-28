Wrong-way driver causes Thanksgiving morning crash along Capital Beltway

Authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a crash early Thanksgiving morning along the Capital Beltway in Virginia.

The crash happed around 3 a.m. in the Annandale area along the inner loop of Interstate-495 near Braddock Road. Officers say a vehicle was heading the wrong way along the inner loop lanes when it struck another vehicle head-on.

Debris from the crash scattered across the lanes and was struck by two oncoming vehicles. A third vehicle struck one of the disabled vehicles that collided with the debris and two occupants that had exited their vehicles on the highway.

In total, authorities say six people were transported with one being treated with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.